Troops kill 30 terrorists who ambushed soldiers in Abuja - DHQ

This was disclosed by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, during the Bi-weekly news conference on military operations in Abuja on Thursday, July 28, 2022, NAN reports.

Onyeuko explained that the operation was carried out between Sunday and Tuesday by troops of the 7 Guards Battalion and 167 Special Forces Battalion in conjunction with the air component of “Operation Whirl Punch.”

He said the troops successfully combed the Kawu and Ido villages, neutralising the terrorists and destroying their enclave and hideout.

Onyeuko added that the ground troops also recovered six motorcycles, two AK47 rifles, and one fully loaded LMG magazine amongst others during mop-up.

He said, “The hierarchy of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies wishes to re-assured Nigerians of its commitment and pact with all Nigerians.

“With the recent operations carried out from July 23, we wish to assure residents of FCT in particular that we are undaunted and unrelenting in our efforts to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

“People should go about their normal business as their safety is guaranteed.

“The support and cooperation of all Nigerians is hereby solicited as security is everybody’s business.

“Citizens are encouraged to report unusual persons in your community to security agencies. If you see something, say something,’’ Onyeuko said.