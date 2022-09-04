Troops kill 3 suspected bandits in Kaduna

He said that the bandits were neutralized on Saturday as the troops continue to push on to clear the North West of banditry and terrorism.

Nwachukwu said the dogged and highly motivated troops, while on a fighting patrol, came in contact with the bandits.

“The troops in the ensuing shoot out, eliminated three of the terrorists and recovered two AK 47 rifles, nine magazines, seven Baofeng communication radios, one Tecno mobile phone, 120 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, one power generator and a motorcycle.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya has commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them not to relent until banditry is eradicated in the region.