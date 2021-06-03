RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops kill 3 gunrunners, recover weapons in Sokoto

Nigerian Army says its troops operating around Sabo Birni border town of Sokoto State on Tuesday, eliminated three gunrunners and recovered cache of weapons.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yerima said the operation was executed following a credible information of gunrunners moving weapons on foot from Niger Republic to Nigeria around 11p.m.

He said the vigilant troops mounted a successful ambush along the suspected route close to Garin Naimaimai Village and neutralised the three gunrunners.

According to him, RPG bombs and RPG chargers, machine gun, AK47 assault rifle and other accessories as well as different calibre of assorted ammunition were recovered during the encounter.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has commended the troops for their gallantry.

“He urged them to sustain operations by dominating all the illegal routes around the border areas with Niger Republic to frustrate movement of weapons and ammunition into the country,” he said.

