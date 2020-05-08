The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Enenche said the suspect was killed during a raid operation by the troops on a criminal hideout off Zaki Biam and Katsina-Ala highway.

According to him, Orjondu is the second most wanted criminal kingpin next to Gana in Benue.

“He is responsible for kidnapping, armed robbery, assassination, gun running and other criminal activities around Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo LGA’s for many years.

“Items recovered from him include One AK 47 Rifle, One locally made Rifle, One AK 47 magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special and some charms,” he said.

Enenche said the Military High Command congratulated Operation Whirl Stroke for their exploits in recent time.