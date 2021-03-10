The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said Chikun Gudu and Kerenoa are adjoining villages under Marte Local Government Area of Borno.

Yerima said the operation was conducted on Tuesday by the combined troops of Sector I Operation Lafiya Dole and 402 Special Forces Brigade.

Army says troops kill 25 Boko Haram terrorists in clearance operation. [Twitter/@HQNigerianArmy]

He said that two Browny Machine Gun, 20 AK47 Rifles, five FN Rifles, two 60mm Mortar Tube and two General Purpose Machine Guns were recovered by the troops during the encounter.

“Other weapons captured during the operation also include three Anti AirCraft Guns, two Automatic Grenade Launchers, two gun trucks and one CJTF Hilux amongst others.

“The troops not swayed by the success project further to ensure no elements of the terrorists were left within the area.’’

Yerima said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, had commended the troops and charged them to maintain the momentum.

He said that the army chief also instructed the troops not relent in their new offensive against the terrorists.