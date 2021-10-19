RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops kill 20 terrorists in latest onslaught in Borno

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have eliminated 20 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists at Chabbal area in Jere Local Government Area of Borno.

Troops kill 20 terrorists in Borno . [Twitter/@DefenseNigeria]
The Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Musa said that the terrorists mounted on several gun trucks coordinated attack through the agrarian community at about 7:00 pm and started shooting sporadically.

He said that the troops who were on alert about the movement of the terrorists repelled the attack killing 16 terrorists in the encounter.

“Four more terrorists wounded during the gunfight were discovered dead this morning, which bring the total number of those killed to 20,” he said.

While commending the troops for their gallantry, Musa urged them to sustain the tempo to ensure total elimination of the terrorists.

