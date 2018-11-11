Pulse.ng logo
Troops kill 2 Boko Haram commanders, reclaim communities in Borno

Troops kill 2 Boko Haram commanders, reclaim communities in Borno

The army in its twitter handles, said that the commanders identified as Abu Rajal and Tuja Sa’inna Banki, were killed in the operation.

Troops kill 2 Boko Haram commanders, reclaim communities in Borno (Telegraph)

The Nigeria Army on Sunday said its troops had killed two Boko Haram commanders and reclaimed some communities in the ongoing clearance operations in Borno.

The army in its twitter handles, said that the commanders identified as Abu Rajal and Tuja Sa’inna Banki, were killed in the operation.

“Recall that troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Chibok and 28 Task Force Brigade, Damboa, embarked on Joint Clearance Operations from Gumsuri to Gambori in Borno on Nov. 9, 2018;  they successfully cleared and liberated some villages.

“Reports just reaching Nigerian Army Headquarters, confirmed that two high profile Boko Haram terrorists’ commanders named Abu Rajal and Tuja Sa’inna Banki were killed during the clearance operations,” it twitted.

ALSO READ: Army redeploys 103 senior officers

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, commended the gallant troops and urged them to carry out further incursions and clearance operations to ensure that the remnants of the insurgents were completely wiped out.” 

