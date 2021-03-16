Nigerian Army troops of Operation Thunder Strike killed two bandits during a recent confrontation at "Five-Thirty" village in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 the bandits had attacked the village and attempted to kidnap four women.

Troops responded to a distress call and engaged the bandits in a gunfight leading to the death of two, while others escaped.

"Following a gunfight, the bandits abandoned the captives who were then able to escape," Aruwan said.

One soldier sustained a bullet injury to the face and required medical treatment.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Official government records alone show well over 150 people have been killed by bandits since January, 107 of them killed in February alone.

The state government announced last week that bandits killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others last year.