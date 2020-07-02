Defence Headquarters says military troops deployed in the northwest and north central regions killed at least 19 bandits during operations conducted in the past two weeks.

DHQ spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, said during a media briefing on Thursday, July 2, 2020 that troops recorded 'tremendous success' in aggressive clearance operations between June 18 and June 30.

He said air strikes launched on the logistic bases of bandits in villages located in Katsina and Zamfara led to the death of many who were terrorising the area.

"Troops successfully killed 12 armed bandits and arrested 6 suspected bandits’ informers/collaborators across the theatre," he said.

Major-General John Enenche says peace is returning to troubled locations in the north central [DHQ]

The Major-General said troops also rescued 29 people who had been kidnapped in Katsina and Zamfara, both in the northwest.

Troops in the north central region similarly conducted several ambushes, raids, clearance patrols, and air operations at various locations, according to Enenche.

Four bandits affiliated with a wanted militia leader, identified as Gana, were killed at their hideout around Che Jukun village in Donga local government area of Taraba State on June 29.

Six of his lieutenants were arrested earlier on June 25 at Shakpev village under Tiir and Yoyoo council ward of Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue.

Eneche said three kidnappers were also killed by troops during an ambush operation along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway on June 28.

He also reported a previously reported operation against bandits that led to the arrest of two foreigners at Kasuwan Ango community in Mariga LGA of Niger State. An unspecified number of bandits were killed during the air operation.

Two foreigners arrested by the military after an operation against cattle rustlers in Niger State [Defence Headquarters]

Troops of Operation Safe Haven notably recovered a total of 505 rustled cattle in Plateau State between June 24 and 29, according to Enenche's statement.

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke also recovered four AK-47 rifles, one AK-47 magazine, 150 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition, 55 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, four locally-made rifles, and five locally-made pistols, amongst other items at Akaa and Mbagyeren villages in Ukum LGA of Benue on June 26.

Eneche said peace is gradually returning to troubled locations in the north central, with the confidence of the local populace enhanced.

Many states in the north have been terrorised by the activities of bandits and terrorists, an insecurity problem that Nigeria has battled for years.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently fired a warning to service chiefs to get the situation under control after many fed-up citizens protested against such killings in his native Katsina.