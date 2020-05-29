The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche said the troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru under Sector 1 of OPLD, while on clearance operation at Mudu town on May 24, neutralised 12 Boko Haram terrorist (BHTs).

He added that the troops also rescued 241 persons in captivity of the terrorists comprising 105 women and 136 children.

According to him, four Boko Haram terrorists’ flags, one motorcycle, two bicycles, one amplifier and two sewing machines were recovered.

He stated that the rescued persons had been safely evacuated from the village and were currently under medical observation, adding that the village had also been cleared.

According to him, there is no loss of life or equipment from the Army.

Enenche also disclosed that troops of 151 Battalion on Tuesday, successfully killed several terrorists including several suicide bombers, adding that a number of others fled with gunshot wounds.

Troops kill over 1000 Boko Haram terrorists since Buratai relocated to Northeast. [Twitter/@HQNigerianArmy]

He added that the troops successfully engaged the terrorists who were mounted on 10 Gun Trucks and attempted to simultaneously attack the troops’ locations at Banki Junction and Firgi in Bama Local Government Area under the cover of darkness.

According to him, the courageous troops overpowered the terrorists with superior firepower and captured one Cobra Armoured Personnel Carrier, one Dushka Anti-Aircraft Gun, one AK47 Rifle and 1 FN Rifle.

“Other items captured by the gallant troops included three Hand Grenades, two AK47 Rifle magazines, one FN Rifle magazine, 78 rounds of 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft ammunition and 25 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition."

The troops also recovered 25 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition from the criminals.

“On May 24, a prominent Boko Haram fighter, Malam Adamu Yahaya, AKA Saad Karami, who led the last attack on troops in Baga town and equally participated in attacks on Metele, Mairari, Bindiram, Kangarwa and Shetimari (Niger Republic) voluntarily surrendered to troops of 242 Battalion in Monguno.

“This was as a result of the aggressive posture of the troops and artillery bombardments of terrorists’ suspected locations around the general area.

“The Chief of Army Staff congratulates the gallant troops for their professionalism and good conduct.

“Equally the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria commends the troops and encourages them to sustain the momentum of their operations toward eradicating the terrorists from the North East,” he said.