Defence Headquarters says troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria killed at least 104 bandits during operations over the past week.

DHQ spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, said during a media briefing on Thursday, July 9, 2020, that 'tremendous successes' were recorded against bandits in the northwest and north central regions between July 2 and July 9.

In the northwest region, 58 bandits were killed in Katsina and Zamfara, while three bandits surrendered to troops with their arms and ammunition.

367 cows and 184 sheep that had been rustled by bandits were recovered during the operations.

46 armed bandits were also killed in Yargamji village in Batsari local government area of Katsina, also in the northwest, on July 7.

Troops also recovered arms and ammunition when they raided and destroyed bandit camps at Gidan Zamfarawa, and Bawan Daji villages in Zamfara.

"These successes recorded within the period is evident of the troops determination, resilience and commitment to end the security challenges bedeviling the northwest zone," Enenche said.

During operations in the north central region, troops arrested three armed robbers during a raid at Jenta Maskeri, Jenta Adamu, and Jenta Mangoro areas in Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

According to Enenche, the robbers, identified as Amos Bulu, Benjamin Timothy, and Geoffrey Samson, were arrested with one fabricated pistol, one cartridge shell, one knife, two mobile phones, and one dummy pistol.

Troops also recovered two locally fabricated revolver rifles with three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and five cartridges from an unnamed repentant member of Irigwe militia group in Bassa LGA of Plateau July 4.

Enenche said four cattle herders were also rescued from suspected militias in Dong village of Bassa on July 5.

He commended the efforts of troops and noted that peace is gradually returning to the troubled locations.

Many states in the north have been terrorised by the activities of bandits and terrorists, an insecurity problem that Nigeria has battled for years.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently fired a warning to service chiefs to get the situation under control.