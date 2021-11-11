Troops inflict heavy casualty on Boko Haram terrorists in Pulka

Nwachukwu said the operation was intelligence-driven conducted with precision in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local vigilantes.

He said that four terrorists were neutralised during the encounter while a large cache of arms were recovered.

According to him, the fierce encounter occurred in Rengye, an area suspected to be the terrorists’ crossing point.

“Aside the neutralised terrorists, several others escaped with injuries, leaving traces of blood behind, as they fled in disarray.

“The gallant troops recovered two AK 47 rifles, three AK 47 rifle magazines, one 36 Energa Hand Grenade and one Tear gas cannister from the terrorists.