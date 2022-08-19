RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops foil kidnap, rescue father, daughter from bandits in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government said Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have foiled a kidnap attempt, rescued a father, his daughter and one other person in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Troops foil kidnap, rescue father, daughter from bandits in Kaduna. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]
Aruwan said Troops of Operation Forest Sanity foiled a kidnap attempt in the Ungwan Madaki general area of Chikun local government area.

This was reported to the Kaduna state government in an operational feedback following the rescue mission in response to a distress call from the area.

“According to the report, the troops arrived the area and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee and abandon their victims.

”Three victims were rescued by the troops, a father along with his daughter and one person,“ he stated .

The commissioner said the Kaduna state government received the feedback with gratitude and praised the troops for their swift response and successful rescue.

“The victims have been reunited with their families,” Aruwan said.

