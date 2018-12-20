The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that troops of 222 Battalion had on Wednesday night arrested two female suicide bombers at Mushimari community in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

The army in a twitter post while giving update on the arrest said one of the suspected bombers, Mrs Aisha Modu, confessed to have thrown the IED vest in the river.

It said that men of the EOD unit were deployed and recovered the vest in the river.

“Recall that gallant troops of 222 Battalion intercepted one suspected female suicide bomber and her accomplice at Mushimari settlement in Konduga, Borno, on December 19, 2018.

“During interrogations, the suspect known as Mrs Aisha Modu, confessed that she dumped her suicide vest in a river on sighting the troops.

“Consequently, Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) experts were mobilized and the explosive vest was successfully recovered and diffused”.