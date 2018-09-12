Troops engage Boko Haram in fierce gun battle in Borno

news

Troops belonging to 145 battalion, on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, engaged Boko Haram members in a fierce gun battle.

According to Premium Times, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Texas Chukwu said the incident took place around 7:00 pm.

Chukwu said “Troops of 145 Bn in Damasak, Borno State are engaging Boko Haram Terrorists who came to attack their location at about 6 p.m. this evening. Fierce battle on going right now. The troops are dealing with the terrorists.”

Buhari’s govt has reduced killings

Meanwhile, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has said that President Buhari’s administration has reduced the killings arising from the Fulani herdsmen crisis in Nigeria.

Mohammed also told Nigerians that the situation of things will improve, adding that the killings have nothing to do with ethnicity or religion.

The minister made this known at a Special Town Hall meeting on security in Gusau, Zamfara State, on Monday, September 10, 2018.