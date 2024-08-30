ADVERTISEMENT
Troops end 9 Kaduna terrorists after intense gun duel, seize automatic weapons

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops end 9 Kaduna terrorists after intense gun duel, seize automatic weapons [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]
The army in a post on its official X Handle on Friday, said the encounter took place at Kampani Doka and Rifigoro communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

According to the post, the troops conducted offensive operations into the terrorists’ stronghold near Kampani Doka and met strong resistance from the terrorists who opened fire upon sighting the troops.

“In a shootout that lasted for hours, the gallant troops subdued the criminal elements with superior firepower, thereby neutralising seven of the terrorists.

“The troops recovered three AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines (four fully loaded with 120 rounds of 7.62mm Special), a magazine carrier and motorcycles.

“Other items include three mobile cell phones, two Baofeng communication radios, and three pairs of civil clothes,’’ it said.

The Nigerian army added that its troops further projected offensives to Gayam village of the same Local Government Area, where a notorious insurgent leader was neutralised.

It said that some of his accomplices fled with gunshot wounds, leaving behind their weapons and equipment.

“Among the items recovered by the troops were a PKT machine gun with eight rounds of ammunition, a Baofeng radio, multiple communication devices, one SMF magazine, and 14 mobile SIM cards.

“These successful operations, marked by the deletion of key terrorist figures and the seizure of dangerous weapons, are a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability to the region.

“We call on the public to continue supporting the relentless efforts of our security forces, who are tirelessly working to ensure the safety and security of all citizens,’’ it added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

