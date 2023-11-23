ADVERTISEMENT
Troops eliminate 99 terrorists, apprehend 198 others in 1 week - DHQ

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops also rescued a total of 139 hostages and recovered 141 assorted weapons and 1,463 assorted ammunition.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, said this while briefing newsmen on the operations of the military on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops also rescued a total of 139 hostages and recovered 141 assorted weapons and 1,463 assorted ammunition in the various operations across North East, North Central and North West theatres of operation.

The breakdown of recovered items, according to him, include one GPMG, one GT3 rifle, one assault rifle, 49 AK47 rifles, one Josef Magnum Pump Action gun, one double barrel gun and two single barrel guns. Others are: nine locally made pistols, 13 dane guns, one hand grenade, seven locally made rifles, and two locally made hand grenades.

In the North East, he said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai on November 17, apprehended three suspected terrorists collaborators in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe. He added that the suspects claimed to have been coerced to go on the errand by terrorists elements.

Buba said a total of 108 terrorists and their families comprising 13 adult males, 32 adult females and 63 children surrendered to troops between November 17 and November 23 within the theatre of operations. He said the troops neutralised 19 terrorists, arrested 21 and rescued eight kidnapped victims within the week across the theatre.

In the North Central, Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralised three terrorists, apprehended 32 and rescued eight kidnapped victims as well as recovered various types of arms and ammunition, amongst other items.

He added that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted raids at suspected criminal hideouts in Takum and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of Taraba and Benue States, respectively, neutralised two terrorists, arrested nine terrorists and rescued three kidnapped hostages.

He said the troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, one magazine and 27 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, amongst other items.

In the North West, the Defence spokesman said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 20 terrorists, apprehended 20 terrorists and rescued 83 kidnapped victims in different operations across Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

He said the air component of the operation conducted air interdiction on a targeted terrorist leaders’ enclave known as Lalbi Nagogo.

According to him, the enclave is in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State and the location was struck with rockets and cannons after confirmation that the terrorist and his foot soldiers were present there.

“Battle damage assessment revealed several terrorists were neutralised with various structures destroyed,” he added.

Buba said the troops of Operation Whirl Punch conducted fighting patrols in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and Kuje Area Council of FCT respectively. He said the troops neutralised 16 terrorists, arrested 16 suspects and rescued three hostages in ambush and offensive operations on the terrorists within the period.

He added that the air component had on November 16, conducted air interdiction at terrorist‘ leader known as Boderi in his new enclave located in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. According to him, the location was observed to be active with terrorists and was acquired and engaged with rockets and cannons.

He said the battle damage assessment revealed that the older brother of the terrorist leader named, Nasiru, with several of his lieutenants and foot soldiers were neutralised while their structures were destroyed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

