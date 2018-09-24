Pulse.ng logo
Troops eliminate 7 insurgents, rescue 73 women, children

Boko Haram Troops eliminate 7 insurgents, rescue 73 women, children in Borno

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri.

The Nigerian Army on Monday said it eliminated seven insurgents and rescued 73 persons in two separate clearance in operations Sirdawala and Valley of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri, said the operations were conducted by the troops of 121 Battalion.

Chukwu said that the troops were tipped through intelligence information that the insurgents were hibernating around Pulka general area.

He explained that the troops, in rare display of professionalism, tactically located, engaged and neutralised the terrorists within the community.

“In Pulka, the troops neutralised six Boko Haram Terrorists, rescued 19 persons comprised of seven women and 12 Children as well as animals under the captivity of the insurgents.

“In a related development, the troops further proceeded on another offensive operation in the early hours of Monday to raid Boko Haram Terrorists hideout in Valley of Gwoza Local Government Area Borno State, where one insurgent was neutralised.

ALSO READ: Heavily armed Boko Haram terrorists invade Maiduguri

“The troops also rescued 54 persons comprising of 18 women and 34 Children.

“Regrettably an officer sustained injury during the operation and is receiving treatment in a military facility while all the rescued persons are being managed and documented for further handover to the appropriate agency’’ he said.

Chukwu explained that the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, has commended the gallantry of the troops through the Commander 26 Task Force Brigade, Brig.- Gen. Sanusi Dahiru.

He urged the troops to maintain the aggressive posture to rout the Boko Haram Terrorists from their enclaves.

