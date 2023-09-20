ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops donate books to secondary students in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Brig. Gen. A.O Ajagbe added that the gesture was to encourage the students and support the growth of the education sector in area.

Troops donate books to secondary students in Borno (Credit: Tribune Online)
Troops donate books to secondary students in Borno (Credit: Tribune Online)

Recommended articles

In a statement on Wednesday by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 3 of OPHK, Capt. Babatunde Zubairu, the commander said the gesture was to improve civil-military relations in the area. Ajagbe added that it was to encourage the students and support the the growth of the education sector in area.

He therefore urged the students to dedicate themselves to their studies to chart a better future for themselves. The commander appealed to members of the community to enhance their support to the military in the area in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajagbe said that so far, the military has been recording successes in its operations which should be consolidated with such non-kinetic intervention.

Responding on behalf of the students, the Principal of the school, Malam Yaro Roma, thanked the military for the gesture, and lauded its role in sustaining peace and security in border areas of Borno.

He said that the donation would encourage the students in their studies and ease some of the burdens on parents in sponsoring their children’s education.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Commander Naval Base Lake Chad, Cdr. B.O Onalo, the Brigade’s Civil-Military Relations Officer, Maj. H.O Akoh, and some principal staff of the army and navy, as well as the representative of the District Head of Baga.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun State announces death penalty for cultists

Ogun State announces death penalty for cultists

Troops donate books to secondary students in Borno

Troops donate books to secondary students in Borno

8th Anambra Assembly passes 33 resolutions in its first 100 days

8th Anambra Assembly passes 33 resolutions in its first 100 days

NEMA unveils charter for effective service delivery

NEMA unveils charter for effective service delivery

JAMB group reschedules its first national conference to Sept 25

JAMB group reschedules its first national conference to Sept 25

President Tinubu to set new minimum wage next week

President Tinubu to set new minimum wage next week

Plateau will complete France assisted projects in the State - Gov. Mutfwang

Plateau will complete France assisted projects in the State - Gov. Mutfwang

FG is passionate, committed to solving housing deficit in Nigeria - Dangiwa

FG is passionate, committed to solving housing deficit in Nigeria - Dangiwa

Circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death very unfortunate - Jandor

Circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death very unfortunate - Jandor

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis