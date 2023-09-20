Troops donate books to secondary students in Borno

The Commander 403 Amphibious Brigade of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Baga town of Borno, Brig. Gen. A.O Ajagbe, has donated exercise books to students of Government Junior Secondary School, Baga.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 3 of OPHK, Capt. Babatunde Zubairu, the commander said the gesture was to improve civil-military relations in the area. Ajagbe added that it was to encourage the students and support the the growth of the education sector in area.

He therefore urged the students to dedicate themselves to their studies to chart a better future for themselves. The commander appealed to members of the community to enhance their support to the military in the area in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Ajagbe said that so far, the military has been recording successes in its operations which should be consolidated with such non-kinetic intervention.

Responding on behalf of the students, the Principal of the school, Malam Yaro Roma, thanked the military for the gesture, and lauded its role in sustaining peace and security in border areas of Borno.

He said that the donation would encourage the students in their studies and ease some of the burdens on parents in sponsoring their children’s education.