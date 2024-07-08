Troops swiftly disrupt Boko Haram's attempt to vandalise power towers in Yobe

The troops achieved the feat in collaboration with hunter groups in the state. Capt. Naziru Shehu, Acting Assistant Director, of the Army Public Relations Headquarters of the sector, disclosed this to journalists in Damaturu on Sunday.

He said combined troops of Combat Team (CT) 7 of 27 Task Force Brigade conducted the operation on Saturday after receiving credible intelligence on the planned sabotage.

“On receipt of credible intelligence of BHT activities, troops swiftly laid a successful ambush on the terrorists.

“The terrorists abandoned a Toyota Corolla, 8 prepared Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), detonating cables, 2 damaged tyres as well as trade test card/certificate after the troops brought heavy volume of fire on them,” Shehu said.

The spokesman said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja and Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.- Gen. W Shaibu, have commended the residents for their cooperation.