The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Enenche said the troops engaged the criminals on Monday following credible intelligence on the presence of kidnappers in Garin Arawa in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

He said the encounter led to the killing of one kidnapper while others escaped with gunshot wounds as well as recovery of one AK47 rifle, one magazine and one motorcycle.

Enenche said that troops also received a distress call from motorists along Tashan Bawa-Kuyelo road that suspected bandits barricaded the road in an attempt to rob road users.

Troops dislodge bandits, kidnappers in Katsina, Sokoto. [defenceinfo]

According to him, troops’ superior firepower forced the robbers to escape into the bush and restored normalcy to the area.

He also said that troops deployed in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State arrested two suspected kidnappers at Tsembe Kolumbo village, adding that the suspects were currently in the custody for further investigation.

The Coordinator disclosed that the troops had on Monday, arrested one Bello Ardo, a suspected bandit in Yargoje town in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He said that the troops had continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.