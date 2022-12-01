RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops dismantle 81 illegal refineries, arrest 81 oil thieves in Niger Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops of “Operation Delta Safe’’ destroyed 81 illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta in the last two weeks.

Troops dismantle 81 illegal refineries, arrest 81 oil thieves in Niger Delta.
Troops dismantle 81 illegal refineries, arrest 81 oil thieves in Niger Delta.

Recommended articles

Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said these on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly update on nationwide military operations.

He said the troops also arrested 81 suspected oil thieves in different locations during the conduct of “Operation Octopus Grip’’.

The troops also recovered 1.06 litres of crude oil, 391,000 litres of diesel, 11 cars, six tankers, eight pumping machines and three motorcycles.

They also recovered two outboard engines, one tricycle, and five AK47 rifles loaded with 7.62mm special bullets.

Danmadami said the troops also raided a suspected gunmen enclave at Ebem Community in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River, arrested suspects and recovered arms and ammunition.

He added that in the Southeast, the military, in conjunction with other security agencies had continued to sanitise the region in the fight against the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN).

In the Southwest, troops of “Operation AWATSE’’ recovered 447 (50kg) bags of foreign rice, 125 jerry cans of 25 litres of petrol and one vehicle.

Danmadami also told newsmen that all recovered contraband items were handed over to the Nigerian Customs Service for further action.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’

Anambra Govt budgets N5.6 bn for youth empowerment in 2023

Anambra Govt budgets N5.6 bn for youth empowerment in 2023

UNIPORT graduates 19,526 students, 161 bag First Class

UNIPORT graduates 19,526 students, 161 bag First Class

Troops dismantle 81 illegal refineries, arrest 81 oil thieves in Niger Delta

Troops dismantle 81 illegal refineries, arrest 81 oil thieves in Niger Delta

Buhari fumes at corruption in Local Government system as NIPSS tenders report

Buhari fumes at corruption in Local Government system as NIPSS tenders report

Kano records 1,300 sexual, gender violence cases in 10 months – NHRC

Kano records 1,300 sexual, gender violence cases in 10 months – NHRC

World AIDS Day: Physician counsels Nigerians against unsafe sexual practices

World AIDS Day: Physician counsels Nigerians against unsafe sexual practices

We’re leveraging soft power on counter-terrorism — FG

We’re leveraging soft power on counter-terrorism — FG

Atiku, Ayu not responsible for disruption of Ortom’s campaign - Official

Atiku, Ayu not responsible for disruption of Ortom’s campaign - Official

Trending

Stranded Nigerians

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic.

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

FG set to sell one of the jets in the presidential fleet (Punch)

10 presidential jets may be seized by foreign creditors over debts