Troops deal crushing blow to ISWAP, killing 50 terrorists in Damboa attack

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Army says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, have on Wednesday, inflicted heavy casualty on Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

Troops deal crushing blow to ISWAP, killing 50 terrorists in Damboa attack
Nigerian troops kill 64 terrorists in 1 week.

The army also claims that more than 50 of the terrorists died in the encounter in Damboa, Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in a statement, said the operation was carried out in conjunction with Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai.

Yerima said the terrorists launched a futile attack on the town in multiple waves with Armoured Personnel Carriers and 12 Gun Trucks all mounted with Anti Aircraft Guns, as well as Locally Fabricated Armoured-plated Vehicles loaded with explosives and motorcycles.

He said the troops successfully defeated the attack, destroyed the locally fabricated armoured-plated vehicles and neutralised more than 50 ISWAP terrorists.

He said that the surviving terrorists were forced to run in disarray under heavy gun fire from the resilient troops and Nigerian Air Force attack platforms.

“The so-called suicide bombers had to abandon their vehicles primed with explosives as they could not withstand the overwhelming firepower from the highly motivated troops.

“Several weapons and ammunition were recovered from the depleted terrorists.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, congratulated the troops including the Air Component for this great achievement.

“The COAS restated the commitment of the Nigerian Army in his leadership to ending terrorism and other violent crimes in the North East and the rest of the country.

“He further enjoined the troops to sustain the ongoing offensive under Operation Tura Takaibango until the noble goal is attained,” he said.

