Troops continue operation in Kaduna, kill 2 bandits

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kaduna State Government, on Thursday says Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have killed two suspected bandits in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

Aruwan said the troops made further gains as they continued fighting patrols and clearance operations in the Birnin Gwari area.

According to him, the development was confirmed in an operational feedback to the state government.

“It was reported that the troops embarked on the clearance patrol along the Birnin Gwari-Doka-Sabon Layi-Kuriga-Maganda-Farin Ruwa road,” he added.

Aruwan explained that the troops made contact with the bandits at Farin Ruwa and neutralized two of them while others were forced to withdraw under the troops’ superior firepower.

“The Kaduna State Government received the development with satisfaction, and commended the troops for another successful round of operations,” he added.

The Commissioner said clearance and fighting patrols have continue in the general area.

