Troops capture 2 Boko Haram terrorists, intercept supplies in Borno

Nwachukwu said one hand grenade, one axe, one vehicle, five bicycles, two mobile phones (Techno and Infinix), petrol, oil and lubricants were recovered.

He said the troops also recovered psychedelic and sex enhancement drugs, pesticides and insecticides, food stuff, amongst others.

According to him, the vigilant troops, who left no stone unturned during the clearance operation, combed the entire area, destroying several identified camps of the terrorists.

“During the operation, troops, however, came in contact with terrorists at Labe Village, who attempted fleeing but were swiftly intercepted.