Troops capture 2 Boko Haram terrorists, intercept supplies in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), on July 3 captured two Boko Haram terrorists around Muna general area of Borno.

Troops capture 2 Boko Haram terrorists, intercept supplies in Borno. [Twitter/@HQNigerianArmy]
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Tuesday said the troops also intercepted supplies meant for the terrorists during the operation.

Nwachukwu said one hand grenade, one axe, one vehicle, five bicycles, two mobile phones (Techno and Infinix), petrol, oil and lubricants were recovered.

He said the troops also recovered psychedelic and sex enhancement drugs, pesticides and insecticides, food stuff, amongst others.

According to him, the vigilant troops, who left no stone unturned during the clearance operation, combed the entire area, destroying several identified camps of the terrorists.

“During the operation, troops, however, came in contact with terrorists at Labe Village, who attempted fleeing but were swiftly intercepted.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has commended the alertness of the troops, urging them to sustain the aggressive posture of the operation, to ensure they clear terrorists’ enclaves and dominate the general area,” he said.

