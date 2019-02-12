One soldier attached to the 143 Battalion, 28 Task Force Brigade, Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Madagali, Adamawa State, lost his life when Boko Haram terrorists attempted to infiltrate the battalion's camp.

A civilian also died during the gun battle that ensued during the attack on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

According to a statement signed by Sector 1's Deputy Director of Public Relations, Colonel Ado Isa, troops foiled the infiltration attempt and killed many of the terrorists.

He said, "The terrorists who stormed the location in gun trucks and met their waterloo through stiff resistance coupled with massive fire power from the troops and inflicted serious casualty on the terrorists and their equipments.

"The troops in their effort successfully held their ground, disorganised the terrorists who later lost momentum and retreated in disarray.

"During the encounter, the resilient troops neutralised many insurgents, captured 1 alive while several others scampered for their lives and fled with gunshot wounds."

Col. Isa also disclosed five other soldiers sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention.

Troops recovered five AK-47 rifles, four magazines, one hand-held grenade, 13 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 45 rounds of anti-aircraft gun ammunition, two mobile phones and one Sony camcorder camera from the terrorists.

"The Acting General Officer Commanding(GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu while commending their doggedness and gallantry, also commiserates with the families of the fallen heroes with firm assurance that their sacrifices will not be in vain," Col Isa noted.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed over 27,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.