Over 20 fighters killed as troops record success against Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have eliminated more than 20 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno, the Nigerian Army says.

Over 20 fighters killed as troops record success against Boko Haram terrorists in Borno. [NAN]
Army Spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Monday, said that the terrorists were hit in their camp around Wartek in the general area of Lamboa forest on Sunday.

Nwachukwu said that the combined troops of Sector 2 in conjunction with the Air Task Force of OPHK that carried out the attack also captured heavy fighting equipment from the terrorists.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the troops with close air support from the Nigerian Air Task Force component, carried out a simultaneous land and air offensive, penetrating deep into Lamboa forest.

“The troops overran the position of the terrorists with heavy volume of fire from both land and air, killing more than 20 insurgents.

“The troops also captured heavy fire weapons and arms, including three anti-aircraft guns, three AK 47 Rifles and two gun trucks, aside two other gun trucks that were destroyed by the troops,” he said.

Nwachukwu said that the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, congratulated the troops for the successful conduct of the operation and enjoined them to sustain the ongoing offensive.

