Over 20 fighters killed as troops record success against Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Nwachukwu said that the combined troops of Sector 2 in conjunction with the Air Task Force of OPHK that carried out the attack also captured heavy fighting equipment from the terrorists.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the troops with close air support from the Nigerian Air Task Force component, carried out a simultaneous land and air offensive, penetrating deep into Lamboa forest.

“The troops overran the position of the terrorists with heavy volume of fire from both land and air, killing more than 20 insurgents.

“The troops also captured heavy fire weapons and arms, including three anti-aircraft guns, three AK 47 Rifles and two gun trucks, aside two other gun trucks that were destroyed by the troops,” he said.