Nigerian Army troops have arrested a wanted Boko Haram terrorist while he was hiding out in a community near Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, the terrorist, identified as Babagana Abubakar, aka Alagarno, was arrested during cordon and search operations on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

Troops of the 7 Division Garrison, in conjunction with troops of 195 Battalion, Mobile Policemen and operatives of the Civilian Joint Task Force, found Abubakar while he was hiding at Bulabulim Ngarnam community.

He was arrested in possession of two military ballistic helmets, a pair of military desert boot, a fragment jacket, a jersey pull over, military backpack, camouflage design shorts, camouflage T-shirts, military jungle hat and amulets.

He was also caught with two voters identification cards and a national identification card.