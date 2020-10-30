The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, stated this while giving a weekly update on the activities of the military across theatres of operation on Friday in Abuja.

Enenche said the troops of have continued to carry out series of clearance operations, ambushes and other aggressive and confidence building patrols in North West.

He said the operations led to the killing of bandits, arrest of suspected bandits and their collaborators, rescue of kidnapped victims and recoveries of rustled cattle as well as large cache of arms and ammunition.

According to him, in one of the operations conducted on Oct. 24, security forces arrested 13 suspected bandit collaborators at Tangaza town in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“Similarly, troops in conjunction with the Nigeria Police, on Oct. 27, successfully repelled coordinated attack by bandits on revenge mission on Tsakiya Village of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“The gallant troops engaged the bandits in a gun duel thereby neutralising five while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Furthermore, the Land and Air Components of Operation Thunder Strike acting on credible Human Intelligence reports as well as series of aerial surveillance missions neutralized scores of armed bandits,’’ he said.

In the North Central, Enenche said the troops of Operation Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke successfully conducted raid operations on identified criminal hideouts in the areas of responsibility during the period.

He said the troops raided suspected cultists at Federal Low-cost area in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Oct, 24 and apprehended 16 suspected cultists with various dangerous weapons.

Enenche added that troops also arrested a suspected drug peddler at Afana village in Marsa district of Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Oct 24.

He explained that the troops recovered one locally made pistol, one cartridge, three 50kg sacks of substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, amongst other items.

According to him, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, on Oct 24, apprehended three suspected kidnappers at Mutum-Biyu village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba.

“Additionally, troops of 117 Battalion, in conjunction with local vigilantes, arrested a bandit, Ibrahim also known as “Yellow”, at Mararaba Udege in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“Overall, the Military High Command encourages the troops and personnel of other security agencies to remain dogged and sustain the tempo in all the Joint Operations Areas.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces also reassures the general public of its unwavering commitment to securing the country for all human activities to strive.

“Members of the general public are enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt and effective action,’’ he said.