Troops arrest Boko Haram informant, prevent attack on Yobe community

Nwachukwu said the informant identified as Abor Kawu confessed to have monitored and disclosed troops’ location and movements to the terrorists during preliminary investigation.

He said that the suspect also revealed that more Boko Haram collaborators were deployed in the general area to spy on the troops.

According to him, troops have been placed on red alert and effort is ongoing to unravel the network of informants within the general area.

“While commending the troops for their vigilance and tenacity, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, charged them to flush out Boko Haram/ISWAP elements in the area.