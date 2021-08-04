RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops arrest bandit during failed attack on Kaduna village

Samson Toromade

Yusuf Aliyu has been detained for interrogation and further investigation.

Yusuf Aliyu was arrested by troops after a gunfight [KDSG]

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have repelled an attack on a community in Kaduna State, and arrested one of the gunmen responsible.

A group of gunmen invaded some fields in Magamiya village of Zangon Kataf local government area, according to a statement signed by Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Troops responded to a distress call from residents and repelled the attackers after a gunfight.

One of the gunmen, identified as Yusuf Aliyu, was arrested, and detained for interrogation and further investigation.

A resident of the village, identified as Shedrach Yohanna, was hit by a stray bullet and required medical attention.

The foiled attack comes on the heels of a series of attacks that left at least 25 people dead days ago.

Armed groups attacked Ungwan Magaji, Kigam, Kisicho and Kikoba villages in Kauru local government area of the state on Monday, August 2.

Three people were also injured, and a total of 63 houses were burnt, and 68 farms destroyed.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.

A security report by the government last month showed at least 545 people have been killed, and 1,723 kidnapped between January and June 2021.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

