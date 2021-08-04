Troops arrest bandit during failed attack on Kaduna village

A group of gunmen invaded some fields in Magamiya village of Zangon Kataf local government area, according to a statement signed by Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Troops responded to a distress call from residents and repelled the attackers after a gunfight.

One of the gunmen, identified as Yusuf Aliyu, was arrested, and detained for interrogation and further investigation.

A resident of the village, identified as Shedrach Yohanna, was hit by a stray bullet and required medical attention.

The foiled attack comes on the heels of a series of attacks that left at least 25 people dead days ago.

Armed groups attacked Ungwan Magaji, Kigam, Kisicho and Kikoba villages in Kauru local government area of the state on Monday, August 2.

Three people were also injured, and a total of 63 houses were burnt, and 68 farms destroyed.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.