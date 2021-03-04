Military troops have arrested nine suspects in connection to a recent deadly attack in Zangon Kataf local government area.

Ishaya Aboi, Regina Ishaya, Goodluck Dauda, Joseph Adamu, and Hassan Joseph were killed during an attack on Kurmin Gandu village on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

10 houses, two motorcycles, and 50 bags of ginger were also set ablaze by the bandits, and some dry season farmers lost water pumping machines and other valuables.

Kaduna's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested the nine suspects after continuous tracking.

"An assortment of weapons was recovered from the group," he said in a statement on Wednesday, March 3.

The commissioner said the suspects have been handed over to the Police for further investigation.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the troops for their relentless efforts, and urged the Police to ensure diligent prosecution of the suspects.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Official government records alone show well over 100 people have been killed by bandits since January, 107 of them killed in February alone.