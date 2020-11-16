The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, added that the troops also recovered three AK47 rifles during the operations.

Enenche explained that the troops had on Nov. 15, engaged a group of bandits in firefight during a night patrol at Yar Tasha village in Katsina State, killing three while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

He stated that the arrested suspects were apprehended following credible intelligence on their movements with rustled livestock along Katsina-Jibia road.

Upon interrogation, the suspects claimed that they migrated from Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State to Niger Republic, he said.

“The suspects were arrested with 88 cows and an unconfirmed number of sheep and are currently in custody undergoing further investigation.

“Similarly, troops deployed at Ungwan Doka on Nov. 15 rescued one Adamu Yahaya, who was earlier kidnapped at Unguwar Sa’ida village in Faskari Local Government Area.

“Currently, the gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with patrols to provide security for locals and deny bandits freedom of action.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their professionalism and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against criminal elements in the country,” he said.