ADVERTISEMENT
Tribunal views Obi's first video evidence

News Agency Of Nigeria

All respondents in the petition objected to the videos but reserved their responses to their final written addresses.

Tribunal views Obi's first video evidence.
Tribunal views Obi's first video evidence. [Twitter:pbs]

Obi and his Labour Party (LP) are petitioners in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 challenging the election which brought President Bola Tinubu into power.

Respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) president Bola Tinubu and Vice president Kashim Shettima and All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the resumed hearing of the petition on Saturday, the two videos were played before the court .

The court had earlier admitted the flash drive of the videos in evidence.

The two videos were produced through two subpoenas dated May 30 and June 6 which was served on the ChannelsTV station..

The videos were interviews with the chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu on the preparation for the election.

The second one was that of Festus Okoye National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC.

The videos were tendered through a subpoenaed witness from Channels TV, Lucky Obowo-Isawode.



The petitioners through their counsel, Jibrin Okutepa tendered in evidence form EC40GEU from six local government areas of Benue.

They further tendered form EC40OG(1) from one local area of Benue and also, copy of INEC certified true copy of the form in respect of Benue.

The court marked and admitted all in evidence.

All the respondents‘ counsel objected to it but reserved their responses to their final written addresses.

Meanwhile, the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned until Tuesday for further hearing of the petition.



