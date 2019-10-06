‎This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Abba Anwar and made available to newsmen on sunday in Kano.

According to the statement, the congratulatory letter was signed by ‎Chief Benjamin Dogo and Bello Kwalla for the amalgamation of opposition parties together with some civil society organisations.

“What transpired is but a clear victory for democracy as described by our dear President Muhammadu Buhari.‎

“The defeated gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has every constitutional right to appeal the judgement.

“Your victory is predicated on clear and objective display of professionalism in the dispensation of justice,” the statement said.‎

‎The group also said that the judgement alone was a pointer to Ganduje’s all-embracing attitude towards opposition in the state.

According to the group, immediately after the judgement the major concern of Ganduje is to reiterate his stand for safer, healthier and peaceful Kano.‎‎

‎The statement also quoted the coordinator of the group as commending APC for display of maturity after the judgement in celebrating the victory.

“We are assuring Nigerian politicians that with this development that Kano will reach an advance stage in democratic experience and experiment.

ALSO READ: It may soon become a crime for DISCOs to give you ‘crazy bills’

“This is even so because we have realised that there wasn’t any rift caused by the joyful APC supporters,” it added.‎

They also called on others still on the fence to join hands with the opposition parties that co-authored the congratulatory letter in commending the governor over his victory at the tribunal.

The group also commended the governor on his resolve to put in place, an all-inclusive administration and promised that they would continue to track his steps purposely to strengthen good governance in the state.