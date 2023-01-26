Tribunal judgment: Police assure Osun residents of adequate security

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo, warned troublemakers to steer clear of the state and the court premises.

“As the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sets to deliver judgment tomorrow, Jan. 27, the command wishes to assure the general public, especially the good people of the state of adequate security before, during, and beyond the judgment.

“The Police in collaboration with other security agencies in the state have put all necessary security measures in place to deal decisively within the ambit of the law with anyone, group of persons who might attempt to foment trouble.

“Therefore, we appeal to parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to stay out of trouble/violence.

“People should not allow themselves to be used by any vicious politician to cause crisis in the State as the command will not tolerate any kind of thuggery or hooliganism.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe, therefore, enjoined the good people of the state to go about their lawful daily activities,” the statement reads.

Oyetola, the immediate past governor of the state, had filed a petition at the tribunal challenging the declaration of Adeleke, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election.