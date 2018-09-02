Pulse.ng logo
Trial of suspects, good progress for Nigeria’s justice sector

Boko Haram Trial of suspects, good progress for Nigeria’s justice sector

The commendation was contained in a letter addressed to the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), by Osai Ojigho, Country Director, Amnesty International Nigeria.

Court sets 475 Boko Haram suspects free play Trial of Boko Haram suspects, good progress for Nigeria’s justice sector (Deutsche Welle)

Amnesty International has commended the Federal Government over the trial of suspected Boko Haram terrorists, describing the ongoing trial as ”good progress for the justice sector”.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said that a copy of the letter was made available to his office by the AGF.

The minister said the Amnesty International Nigeria said its delegates, who were invited to observe the proceedings at the third phase of the trial at Wawa Military Cantonment, Kainji, New Bussa, Niger State from July 8 to July 11, ”were treated with respect and decorum”.

”Amnesty International has repeatedly and unequivocally condemned the
attacks by members of Boko Haram.

“We have repeatedly urged the Nigerian government to conduct thorough and independent investigations into the alleged human rights violations and abuses.

“This is with a view to bringing suspected perpetrators to justice in a fair trial without recourse to the death penalty and this indeed is a good progress for the justice sector,” the minister quoted the global rights campaigner’s letter.

He said Amnesty International Nigeria expressed the hope that it would also be
invited to observe future trials.

Commenting on the letter, Malami said it was a ”clear demonstration of the strategic role of the Federal Ministry of Justice and its commitment in adjudicating terrorism cases, implementing the Criminal Justice Act, and promoting the rule of law and human rights”.

