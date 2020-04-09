An official of the office of the Accountant General has said that the fire that gutted the office did not affect its data centre.

The building also known as Treasury House went up in flames on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The fire which affected the fourth and fifth floors of the building was reported to have razed two key offices before it was put out.

But an official who spoke to Premium Times about the incident said, the fire didn’t touch the data centre which according to the official is fully backed up.

The official said, “The fire did not affect our data centre, which is actually fully backed up. We have been using a computer to process and back up information for the past 11 years.”

Another official disclosed that the inferno started at a department where here federal, state and local government allocations payments are processed.

“The fire started at the fourth department where federal, state and local government allocations and other crucial payments are processed and then found its way up to the fifth floor where the accountant-general has his office,” the official said.