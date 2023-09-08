TRCN inducts 176 teachers from UniCal

Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor of the university in her remarks at the eight induction and oath-taking ceremony said the future of the country is bequeathed to teachers.

Obi, represented by Prof. Peter Okafor, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Linkages and Collaboration, described the teaching profession as the mother of all professions. She added that other professions emanate from it and urged the inductees to protect it jealously.

“The future of our country is bequeathed into your hands, don’t destroy it, don’t rape it, do not pollute it but rather protect it, conserve it and bring the best out of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This university remains committed to raising proven professionals who are found worthy in character and learning.

“You have been well nurtured to become proud ambassadors of this University and we are proud to send you out as our ambassadors who are fit and ready to blaze,” she said.

She admonished the inductees to adhere strictly to the tenets of the teaching profession, advising that they should be teachers that pupils would remember with joy and be glad to tell their stories.

She commended lecturers in the three Faculties of Education of the institution for their immense contributions towards the professional development of the graduates.

The vice chancellor also appreciated the TRCN for certifying the inductees, saying it was an indication that the graduates have been fully licensed as professional teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, TRCN, lauded the commitment of the the university management for always placing high premium on the council’s protocols.

Represented by Dr Bimbo Okunola, Director of Regulation and Accreditation of the council, Ajiboye said such commitments enhance the TRCN quality assurance trade mark in conformity with international best practices.

He urged the inductees to be good representatives of TRCN, adding that they should always dress well and challenging their students to imbibe the qualities of professionalism.

Similarly, Prof. Arikpo Arikpo, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Education, said the quality of a nation’s socio-economic and political development is dependent on the quality of teachers at various strata of education.

Speaking on behalf of the three Faculties of Education in UniCal, Arikpo reminded the inductees that a teacher must guide students and members of their immediate society to acquire knowledge for societal development.

ADVERTISEMENT