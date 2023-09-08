ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

TRCN inducts 176 teachers from UniCal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The VC stated that teaching profession is the mother of all professions.

Some of the inductees during the oath-taking ceremony in the Senate Chamber of UniCal on Friday
Some of the inductees during the oath-taking ceremony in the Senate Chamber of UniCal on Friday

Recommended articles

Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor of the university in her remarks at the eight induction and oath-taking ceremony said the future of the country is bequeathed to teachers.

Obi, represented by Prof. Peter Okafor, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Linkages and Collaboration, described the teaching profession as the mother of all professions. She added that other professions emanate from it and urged the inductees to protect it jealously.

“The future of our country is bequeathed into your hands, don’t destroy it, don’t rape it, do not pollute it but rather protect it, conserve it and bring the best out of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This university remains committed to raising proven professionals who are found worthy in character and learning.

“You have been well nurtured to become proud ambassadors of this University and we are proud to send you out as our ambassadors who are fit and ready to blaze,” she said.

She admonished the inductees to adhere strictly to the tenets of the teaching profession, advising that they should be teachers that pupils would remember with joy and be glad to tell their stories.

She commended lecturers in the three Faculties of Education of the institution for their immense contributions towards the professional development of the graduates.

The vice chancellor also appreciated the TRCN for certifying the inductees, saying it was an indication that the graduates have been fully licensed as professional teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, TRCN, lauded the commitment of the the university management for always placing high premium on the council’s protocols.

Represented by Dr Bimbo Okunola, Director of Regulation and Accreditation of the council, Ajiboye said such commitments enhance the TRCN quality assurance trade mark in conformity with international best practices.

He urged the inductees to be good representatives of TRCN, adding that they should always dress well and challenging their students to imbibe the qualities of professionalism.

Similarly, Prof. Arikpo Arikpo, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Education, said the quality of a nation’s socio-economic and political development is dependent on the quality of teachers at various strata of education.

Speaking on behalf of the three Faculties of Education in UniCal, Arikpo reminded the inductees that a teacher must guide students and members of their immediate society to acquire knowledge for societal development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), reports that the ceremony featured an induction lecture by Prof. Idaka Idaka, on the Topic: “Education in Nigeria at the cross road: The way forward.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Telcos, banks finally reach agreement on ₦120 billion USSD debt

Telcos, banks finally reach agreement on ₦120 billion USSD debt

My focus is on better life for Nigerians than building houses - First Lady

My focus is on better life for Nigerians than building houses - First Lady

‘Nigerians are suffering’, CAN urges Tinubu to do something

‘Nigerians are suffering’, CAN urges Tinubu to do something

Sanwo-Olu, 53 others receive BrandXchange awards

Sanwo-Olu, 53 others receive BrandXchange awards

Nigerian military will be well-resourced, fit-for-purpose - Tinubu

Nigerian military will be well-resourced, fit-for-purpose - Tinubu

Tinubu's minister of women's affairs has shown early signs of incompetence [Editors Opinion]

Tinubu's minister of women's affairs has shown early signs of incompetence [Editors Opinion]

TRCN inducts 176 teachers from UniCal

TRCN inducts 176 teachers from UniCal

Kebbi Govt spends ₦2.5bn to improve basic, secondary education

Kebbi Govt spends ₦2.5bn to improve basic, secondary education

Why Adamawa Governor puts his pictures on bags of palliative rice, aide explains

Why Adamawa Governor puts his pictures on bags of palliative rice, aide explains

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses