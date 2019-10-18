To commemorate the momentous occasion, the airline threw a celebration at the Embassy of the Netherlands in Victoria Island, Lagos. Travelstart, Africa’s largest online travel agency, was one of the select guests invited to celebrate the milestone achievement with the airline at the exclusive event on October 9th, 2019. The online travel agency was also one of the few top agencies selected to meet with the airline’s Executive Vice President, Flight Operations KLM, Vincent van Hooff.

Phillip Akesson, Travelstart’s Country Manager commented “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to celebrate this incredible milestone with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. This achievement is no mean feat and we look forward to offering our customers even better deals through our continued partnership with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.”

Travelstart celebrates KLM at 100

Over the years, Travelstart and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, through its partnerships have emphasized its support of Nigerians. In 2018, the partners flew the Nigerian Bobsled and Skeleton Federation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

“KLM Royal Dutch airlines have been incredible partners who are aligned with our vision of helping Nigerians who are breaking barriers, do so globally without being limited by travel.” Akesson added.

This is a featured post.