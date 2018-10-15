Travel Ban: We have not released any list - FG

news

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu has said that the Federal Government has not published names of the individuals who have been banned from travelling abroad.

Shehu, on Saturday, October 13, 2018, issued a statement announcing that 50 high profile Nigerians have been placed on a travel ban.

According to him, the move is in-line with the government’s desire to fully implement Executive Order Number 6.

The Executive Order, which was signed by President Buhari in July 2018, mandates the forfeiture of all asset as proceeds of corruption pending the final determination by court.

We will not release any list

According to Channels TV, Presidential spokesman said “We’ve seen a number of names being circulated. We have not issued any list. We are not going to issue any list because, again, if we did so, a lot of criticism will follow. Trials by media and all sorts of things.

“This administration will not be subjected to another round of trial by the press; that we are persecuting individuals, or this is political, which, absolutely, it is not or that we are just convicting people via the press.

“Nigerians are tired of hearing about these endless trials that have led to nowhere and that have held our judiciary captive. Everyone wants to see them ending. That is the point."

They know themselves

Speaking further, the presidential spokesman said those who are in doubt, should cross-check with the Immigration Service.

“These cases are mostly known by most Nigerians. There are cases that have been in the public domain. Most of them were never really instituted by this administration. They go back seven to 10 years.

“They know themselves. If in doubt, they can check with immigration,” he added.

Femi Falana reacts

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has condemned the travel ban placed on the high profile Nigerians.

According to Falana, the order reminds him of the dark days of the military where members of the opposition are placed on security watch-lists.