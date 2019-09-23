Oladeinde,who made the call during his visit to the LASTMA head office in Oshodi, advised LASTMA officials to make use of the expertise of the already trained officers among them.

The commissioner while reacting to some concerns raised by Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Comptroller Isaac Adetimirio, said with a total workforce of 4, 337, there was need to de-emphasize the 1, 000 not yet trained.

He said that the experienced officers should train the newly recruited 1,000 officers such that they learn on the job before government sends them for further training.

“Our network is fragile, we need to be creative while we respond to traffic management. In Lagos, we have 60 million points we must tackle,’’ he said.

He listed some heavy traffic areas that needed attention to include, Ajah, Oyingbo and Yaba bus stop.

He said that the task before the officials was huge because Lagos being a high traffic zone made their efforts not noticed as residents perceive that they were not doing enough.

“To who much is given, much is expected, you need to do more,’’ he said.

Responding to issues of shortage of communication gadgets and other logistics, Oladeinde assured that the issue will be addressed.

Earlier, the Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Comptroller Isaac Adetimirio, expressed concerns over lack of training of the last 1,000 officials recruited bringing the total workforce to 4,337.

Adetimirio also raised concerns over office accommodation, adequate communication gadgets, and assault of LASTMA officials by other security agencies, training of newly recruited officers among others.

ALSO READ: This is what the CBN's new deposit and withdrawal charges really mean

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Transport, Mr Wale Musa assured that government will increase budget of LASTMA by 30 percent, while admonishing the staff to embrace team work.

Musa also suggested that zonal offices be provided for LASTMA instead of a request for permanent office space being made by the management.