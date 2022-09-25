RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Power: Transmission Company of Nigeria is not up for sale – BPE

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has dismissed a story doing the rounds that the Federal Government was putting the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) up for sale.

Power: Transmission Company of Nigeria is not up for sale – BPE. [Dailytrust]
“The story is a mere fabrication by mischief makers aimed at creating room for another needless strike by electricity workers.

“The actions of the Federal Government in the power sector are guided by well-articulated policy documents and extant legislations,’’ he stated.

The Federal Government approved the Nigerian Electric Power Policy document in 2001. It formed the basis for the enactment of the Nigerian Electricity Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) 2005.

Government also announced a roadmap for the reform of the power sector in 2010.

“None of these documents envisaged the privatisation of the TCN.

“This was why a Management Contract was put in place to reorganise and optimise TCN’s operations during the 2013 privatisation exercise,’’ Ibeh stated.

He added that the Federal Government had not changed its policy nor amended the EPSRA as it relates to the TCN.

Ibeh urged electricity sector workers and indeed the general public to ignore the false publication completely.

News Agency Of Nigeria

