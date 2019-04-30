Five people were killed early on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, when a train crushed a tricycle, popularly called keke, in Ogun State.

The accident occurred after the keke veered onto the tracks at Toyin, a suburb between Agbado Crossing and Iju Ishaga Station, according to a report by Sahara Reporters.

The train was heading to Itoki from the Oke Aro station when it reportedly faced the keke which an eyewitness said was trapped on the tracks after attempting to cross.

The eyewitness said, "The tricycle and others were trying to cross the tracks but got trapped in rush-hour traffic along the Iju rail line as a moving train was fast approaching.

"The train smashed the rear side of the tricycle, thereby causing an accident where the rider of the tricycle and passers-by were killed, while some sustained serious injuries."

According to the eyewitness, the crash made the train skid off-track and make an unusual stop few seconds later.

"It was a ghastly accident, which should have been avoided if the tricyclist and other four people involved in it were careful. The train was on its track, but the huge traffic made the tricyclist to be trapped," the eyewitness added.

Security agents are reported to have arrived at the scene of the crash to coordinate clean-up and evacuate the deceased.