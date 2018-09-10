Pulse.ng logo
Train crushes 52 cows to death in Kaduna

Train crushes 52 cows to death in Kaduna

The accident happened while herdsmen were herding their cattle to Katsina State.

  • Published:
Train crushes 52 cows to death in Kaduna play A herd of cattle (image used for illustrative purpose) (AFP/File)

An Abuja-Kaduna train was involved in an accident that led to the death of 52 cows in Kaduna State on Sunday, September 9, 2018.

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulrahman, the accident happened at Kasarami in the Kagarko local government area of the state.

He disclosed that the cows belonged to Fulani herdsmen who were misled to believe that there was no rail operation on Sunday as they were trying to herd their cattle to Katsina State.

The commissioner said, "When we got to the scene, we found out that contrary to earlier calls of insurgent attacks, what actually happened was an accident involving cows.

"Fulani herdsmen, who passed the night at Kasarami, asked if they could cross over with their cattle and were misinformed that there were no rail services on Sunday.

"It was when they were half way that a fast moving train from Rigasa Station on the way to Abuja approached."

CP Abdulrahman revealed that no human lives were lost in the accident and assured residents that the Police Force is doing its best to keep peace in the community after meeting with herdsmen leaders and farmers in the area.

