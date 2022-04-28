Train attack: Terrorists release photo of abducted victim's newborn baby.

It was reported that the mother of the baby was eight months pregnant before she and 62 others were seized by the terrorists who attacked a passenger train enroute Kaduna on Monday, March 28, 2022.

A family member of the victim had disclosed that the abductors snuck a medical doctor into their enclave to take delivery the baby.

“The woman who was reportedly eight months pregnant at the time of the attack, gave birth safely after the terrorists were said to have invited the medical personnel to attend to her. The state of health of the baby is however unknown.”

“According to reports by family sources, she gave birth with the aid of doctors brought in by the terrorists. We can also report that the terrorists are demanding the release of their top commanders in exchange for the abducted train passengers,” the relation told ARISE TV.

Although there have been conflicting accounts on the actual day the baby was given birth to, but the picture came days after he was delivered.

According to Punch, the picture showed the baby dressed in a thick pink cloth, accessorised with a light lemon sweater cap.

There were two pregnant women among the victims taken the terrorists and the other woman was reportedly due for Caesarean Session.

Meanwhile, Pulse had reported that families of the kidnapped victims have expressed their willingness to negotiate with the terrorists in order to secure the release of their loved ones.