Train attack: Security agencies bargaining with terrorists to free abductees - NRC

Pulse had reported that terrorists bombed the Kaduna-bound train on Monday, March 28, 2022, causing the death of nine passengers and abduction of many others.

Punch reported that the Nigeria Railway Corporation said efforts were underway to secure the release of the kidnapped victims, as the terrorists had been contacting their family members.

The Managing Director, NRC, Fidet Okhiria, has also confirmed that 12 out of the 14 coaches of the attacked train had been recovered and moved to the corporations' stations.

He added that the coach, which almost tumbled following the impact of the bomb explosion on the rail line, had been restored to a standing position.

Reacting to question on whether the NRC was involved in the negotiations with the terrorists for the release of the kidnapped victims, Okhiria said, “The security people are handling that.

“Whatever information our men get, they pass it to them (security agencies). We don’t talk with those people (terrorists) at all. When the families (of the victims) call us, we pass them to the security agencies.

“This is because we are not in position to talk to them (terrorists). It is an issue being handled by the security agencies.”

The NRC boss also provided updates on the incident by stating that extensive rolling stock recovery had been achieved.

He said, “Specifically at the close of work today (April 7, 2022), the half capsized coach (SP 00003) has been pushed back to a standing position and the coach (SPA 00002) was re-railed and pushed to the Rigasa Station.

“The total number of recovered coaches is now 12 out of 14. These include all 11 coaches of the attacked AK9 train and one coach of the rescue train. All 12 coaches recovered have been moved safely to our stations.

“Efforts are continuing to recover the remaining two coaches and Loco 2809. Intensive and more expansive track repair works have also been achieved at the incident site.”

Recall that one of the passengers kidnaped on the train has been freed by the terrorists.