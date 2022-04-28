Train attack: Pregnant passenger gives birth in terrorists' den

This was disclosed by a family member of the victim, who added that she was delivered of the baby at the weekend.

The victim is one of the two pregnant women abducted by the terrorists in the attack on Kaduna-bound train on Monday, March 28, 2022, and she was 8 months gone at the time of the incident.

Speaking in an interview with ARISE TV, the victim's relative revealed that the terrorists sneaked a medical doctor into their enclave to take delivery of the baby.

“They contacted us and broke the news to us that she gave birth at the weekend. Even though, they did not tell us whether it was a boy or a girl.

“The woman who was reportedly eight months pregnant at the time of the attack, gave birth safely after the terrorists were said to have invited the medical personnel to attend to her. The state of health of the baby is however unknown.”

“According to reports by family sources, she gave birth with the aid of doctors brought in by the terrorists. We can also report that the terrorists are demanding the release of their top commanders in exchange for the abducted train passengers,” ARISE said in its report.

However, sources have marvelled at how organised and coordinated the terrorists were considering the way they've been able to get food and medical supplies into the forest.

Pulse had reported that families of the kidnapped victims have expressed their willingness to negotiate with the terrorists in order to secure the release of their loved ones.