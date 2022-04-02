Train attack: Military hands over luggage of 100 affected victims to Kaduna govt.

According to a statement released by the state government, the items which were gathered from the scene of the train attack, were yielded to the state security operatives.

Confirming receipt of the items on Friday, the state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the Military for the careful handling and documentation of the items.

The items comprises over 100 pieces of luggage, valuables, gadgets and personal effects.

“Nine persons had already collected their items after presenting proof at the point of recovery by the military.”

“The remaining belongings, received with a detailed inventory, will be carefully stored. A system for the receipt of claims will be communicated to the public subsequently,” he said.