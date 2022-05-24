Train attack: Families urge FG to fast track release of abducted relatives

NAN reports that terrorists had on March 28, planted explosives on the rail track and attacked an AK9 Abuja – Kaduna bound train, killing some people, wounding several others and abducting scores of other passengers.

Jimoh said almost two months after the abduction, family members were still in the dark about rescue efforts, apart from what they have been reading in the media.

“It has been a very traumatic experience for us, it’s almost two months that our loved ones have been held hostage in the forest; we have women, children, elderly ones and even those on special medication because of health challenges.

“So, you can imagine them living in fear in the forest under the sun and the rain without any care, you can imagine the mental, psychological and physical trauma they will be going through.

“We appeal to the Federal government and all relevant agencies to expedite action and make sure all our loved ones are rescued, the abductors say the Federal Government know what they want, so government should do the needful and let us have our families back,’’ he said.

Jimoh called for regular and daily briefing from the relevant government agencies to the families of those concerned, as most of them are very traumatised and now depressed as a result of the situation.

He said the families of the abducted passengers would continue to explore all legitimate means to ensure the release of their loved ones.